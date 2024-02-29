Local WIAA Regional Boys Basketball Championship Scores from Saturday 3/2

Boys Regional Final Scores From Saturday

D3

Wisconsin Dells 79 River Valley 34

D5

Royall 63 Cochrane-Fountain City 60

Cashton 70 River Ridge 60

Boys Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday

D2

Pewaukee 81 Reedsburg 45

D3

Platteville 101 Mauston 67 (Brock Massey 38pts for Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 82 Viroqua 41

Berlin 67 Wautoma 62

D5

Royall 63 Alma/Pepin 39

Potosi 62 Hillsboro 51

Cashton 82 Highland 54

Source: WRJC.com







