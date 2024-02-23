Local WIAA Girls Regional Basketball Scores
WIAA Girls Regional Final Scores from Saturday
Division 2
West Salem 68 Reedsburg 34
Division 3
Elk Mound 51 Wisconsin Dells 32
Winneconne 54 Wautoma 52
Division 4
Westfield 57 Bangor 43
Division 5
Cochrane Fountain City 48 Cashton 22
Royall 65 Independence/Gilmanton 50
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday Night
Division 2
Reedsburg 60 Sauk Prairie 51
Division 3
Elk Mound 67 Adams-Friendship 37
Wisconsin Dells 48 Arcadia 33
Altoona 68 Mauston 25
Wautoma 50 Brillion 35
Division 4
Bangor 76 Melrose-Mindoro 43
Westfield 47 Osseo-Fairchild 37
Division 5
Cochrane-Fountain City 77 Brookwood 25
Cashton 37 Kickapoo 26
Royall 48 Blair-Taylor 44
Source: WRJC.com
-
February 26, 2024
-
