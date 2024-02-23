Local WIAA Girls Regional Basketball Scores

WIAA Girls Regional Final Scores from Saturday

Division 2

West Salem 68 Reedsburg 34

Division 3

Elk Mound 51 Wisconsin Dells 32

Winneconne 54 Wautoma 52

Division 4

Westfield 57 Bangor 43

Division 5

Cochrane Fountain City 48 Cashton 22

Royall 65 Independence/Gilmanton 50

WIAA Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday Night

Division 2

Reedsburg 60 Sauk Prairie 51

Division 3

Elk Mound 67 Adams-Friendship 37

Wisconsin Dells 48 Arcadia 33

Altoona 68 Mauston 25

Wautoma 50 Brillion 35

Division 4

Bangor 76 Melrose-Mindoro 43

Westfield 47 Osseo-Fairchild 37

Division 5

Cochrane-Fountain City 77 Brookwood 25

Cashton 37 Kickapoo 26

Royall 48 Blair-Taylor 44

