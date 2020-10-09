Local Volleyball Scores from Thursday (10/8)
Mauston 3 Westfield 0 (Mia Quist/Emma Incaprero 6 aces Maddy Scully 6Kills for Mauston)
Hillsboro 3 Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Wisconsin Dells 3 Nekoosa 0
Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 1
Source: WRJC.com
Federal appeals court reverses ruling on ballot counting extension
by Bob Hague on October 9, 2020 at 3:48 PM
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. That means absentee ballots must be delivered to clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, and results of the […]
Native American pro athletes Shayna Powless, Eli Ankou planning summer camps in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM
Professional cyclist Shayna Powless, an Oneida, and NFL player Eli Ankou are planning to host summer camps on or near Wisconsin reservations.
'People don't want to die': Kettle Moraine prison outbreak has families and inmates...
by Sheboygan Press on October 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM
Two in five of the prison's inmates and staff are actively sick at the facility, making it the largest COVID-19 outbreak at a Wisconsin prison.
Melter, Faith Sharon Age 78 of Monroe Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM
Mother, sisters of Alvin Cole arrested at protest in Wauwatosa; mother hospitalized
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 2:35 PM
Wauwatosa police arrested Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana, about two hours after a curfew took effect.
Scray Cheese keeps the curds coming, fresh and deep-fried, with drive-thru operations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 1:03 PM
Scray Cheese Co. has been selling a lot of fresh curds through its drive-up window during the pandemic, but on Saturday, it's also doing drive-thru deep-fried curds from a tent.
Finally, you can see the Green Bay Packers play in person, if you can snag tickets for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 1:02 PM
Some Packers opponents are allowing a limited number of fans in stadiums, so tickets hit the secondary market.
As number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin soars, experts worry it could sink...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin businesses are bracing for less economic output as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Northeast Wisconsin.
