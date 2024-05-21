Local Track & Field Results from Regionals
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Monday night at the Regional Track Meet in Cashton, WI alongside 12 other schools. The girls team finished in 6th place and the boys team brought home the Regional Championship finishing in first place.
Finishing in the top four in their events and earning a trip to the Sectional Meet in Bangor Thursday are:
Jameson Barker with a first place finish in 110 hurdles and a first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles setting a new school record with a time of 41.62.
Blake Smith with a 1st place finish in shot put
Tre Bailey with a 1st place finish in discus and a 2nd place finish in shot put
Heidi Mathes with a 2nd place finish in long jump
Jake Cox with a second place finish in long jump
The 4 x 800 team of Alivia Bailey, Eliza Curtis, Klarissa Earhart, and Claire Haske with a 2nd place finish
The 4 x 200 team of Jake Cox, Jamesen Pfaff, Jamesen Barker, and Carson Welter with a 3rd place finish
Jameson Barker with a 3rd place finish in long jump
Brooklyn Lowe with a 3rd place finish in High Jump
The 4 x 200 team of Heidi Mathes, Alivia Bailey, Eliza Curtis, and Claire Haske with a 3rd place finish
The 4 x 400 team of Chloe Pfaff, Claire Haske, Heidi Mathes, and Alivia Bailey with a 3rd place finish
Jude Keltner with a fourth place finish in triple jump
Carson Welter with a 4th place finish in the 100 meter dash
And The 4 x 100 relay team of Jake Cox, Jamesen Pfaff, Jude Keltner, and Carson Welter with a 4th place finish
Local Champs
Boys D3
100M Danny Roehling – Wonewoc Center
200M Danny Roehling – Wonewoc Center
4×800 Necedah – Aiden Noth, Spencer Cernicka, Max Vogele, Jacob Hite
Boys Triple Jump – Jack Herried
Girls D3
3200 run Katie Field –Wonewoc-Center
Division 2 Girls
400M Dash Molly Johnson –Adams-Friendship
Shot Put Bethany Gallick – Adams-Friendship
Boys D2
400M Salo Ortiz –WI Dells
4×800 Mauston – Weston Poullie, Sebastian Naquayama, Brekk Peterson, Josh Ellerman
Pole Vault – Eli Hallwood Mauston
Shot Put – Jake Long Adams-Friendship
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 21, 2024 at 5:52 PM
The NBA’s Conference finals start tonight with Boston hosting Indiana – Brewers face Marlins – Bay Port HS searching for new football coach
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/20
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:56 PM
-
Local Track & Field Results from Regionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:56 PM
-
Rudig Jensen Announces Ownership Change
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:24 PM
-
Peterson, Cole Matthew Age 26 formerly of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 2:45 PM
-
Robertson, Thomas Alfred Age 81 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 2:39 PM
-
Elsing, John C. Age 80 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 2:33 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 21, 2024 at 1:25 PM
Parents of victim of ex-teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student sues Kenosha school district, ex-teacher (KENOSHA) A multi-million-dollar lawsuit has been filed against the Kenosha Unified School District and one of its former […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 21, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Brewers drop series opener in Miami – Packers start OTA workouts – Admirals beat Grand Rapids in AHL playoffs
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.