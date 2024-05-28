Local State Track & Field Qualifiers
D1
Boys
200m Brody Habelmen –Tomah
400m Jaxon Ruland –Tomah
Long Jump Elijah Brown – Tomah
Triple Jump Elijah Brown – Tomah
Shot Put Jayden Brieske – Tomah
Discus Atlin Steinhoff – Tomah (Sectional Champ)
Girls
400m Cadence Scholze –Tomah
100m Hurdles Lily Joyce – Tomah (Sectional Champ)
300m Hurdles Lily Joyce – Tomah (Sectional Champ)
4×400 relay – Tomah (Lily Joyce, Aisha Fritsche, Zandrea Mason, Cadence Scholze)
D2
Girls
Shot Put Natalie Backhaus –Wisconsin Dells
100m Hurdles Michelle Marquard – Wisconsin Dells
400m –Molly Johnson – Adams-Friendship
Pole Vault Michelle Marquard – Wisconsin Dells
Boys
400m Salo Ortiz – Wisconsin Dells
Discus Jake Long – Adams-Friendship
Shout Put Jake Long – Adams-Friendship
Pole Vault Eli Halwood – Mauston (Sectional Champ)
Division 3
Boys
100m Danny Roehling – Wonewoc-Center
200m Danny Roehling –Wonewoc-Center
400m Marshall Doll – Brookwood
3200 Cooper Powell – Brookwood
110M Hurdles – Elijah John Brookwood
High Jump – Wyatt Maurhoff – Brookwood
Triple Jump – Jack Herried – Necedah
Girls
3200 M Run Katie Fields –Wonewoc-Center
Source: WRJC.com
