Local State Senator Marklein Say Wisconsin Is In Great Fiscal Shape

Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee say rejecting the governor’s plans to raise taxes and spend a lot of money means Wisconsin will likely have a two-and-a-half-billion-dollar budget surplus in two years. State Senator Howard Marklein says Wisconsin is in great fiscal shape and it’s due to his party’s spending decisions over the last decade. Right now, Wisconsin’s surplus is at about one-point-eight-billion dollars and there’s almost a billion in its Rainy Day Fund. Lawmakers have sliced hundreds of the governor’s ideas as they work on the two-year spending plan. They decided to start from scratch last week.

Source: WRJC.com







