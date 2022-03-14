Local Sports Action from the Weekend

The Bad Donkeys a team comprised of New Lisbon High Students Ashton Pfaff & Keegan Shankle and Necedah students Stephen Daly and Mekhi Baradji won the New Lisbon FFA Donkey basketball tournament Friday night. The Bad Donkeys defeated Rudig Jensens 7-2 in the Championship game. Bad Donkey’s defeated Mile Bluff Medical Center 10-6 in a semi-final matchup the other semi-final matchup saw Rudig-Jensens knock off The Wader boys 12-2.

WIAA State Girls Basketball

Pewaukee 73 Reedsburg 43 in a Division 2 State Semi-Final

WIAA Boys Sectional Final Scores from Saturday

Bangor 79 Southwestern 74 (OT)

Source: WRJC.com







