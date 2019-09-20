LOCAL SEASONAL INFLUENZA SCHEDULE
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, aching muscles and joints, and a sore throat. The influenza season usually runs from November through April with peak time being January or February.
Annual vaccination is recommended for all persons over 6 months of age.
2019 SEASONAL INFLUENZA CLINIC SCHEDULE
Oct. 2 (Wed) 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. New Lisbon City Hall
Oct. 3 (Thurs) 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Necedah Village Hall
Oct. 4 (Fri) 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Wonewoc Village Hall
Oct. 7 (Mon) 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Elroy Family Medical Center-Community Rm.
Oct. 8 (Tues) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Lyndon Station Meal Site
Oct. 9 (Wed) 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Mauston, Juneau County Health Department*
Oct. 10 (Thurs) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Camp Douglas VFW Meal Site
*Note new Juneau County Health Department address: 200 Hickory St., Mauston, WI 53948
If you are unable to attend these clinics, you may call 608 847-9373 for an appointment.
COST: FLU VACCINE $35.00
Bring your Medicare/Medicaid card with you. We will bill them for your flu vaccination.
IF YOU ARE HOMEBOUND AND WOULD LIKE AN INFLUENZA SHOT, PLEASE
CONTACT TINA SULLIVAN, R.N. AT 847-9378.
For more information regarding influenza, go to www.cdc.gov/flu or www.co.juneau.wi.gov under Health Department.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin farmers helped the world get hooked on dairy, but those customers are becoming c...12 hours ago
- Investigating police shootings like plane crashes gets closer to reality in Wisconsin12 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/1913 hours ago
- Golden Eagles Volleyball Team Works by Nekoosa Huge Homecoming Week Match-up Looms13 hours ago
- Stevens Point tightens ban on teen vaping amid lung illnesses, including in Portage County13 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster15 hours ago
- Quincy Media Holding Farm Aid Telethon on Friday16 hours ago
- DMC Sign-up Deadline Extended by One Week16 hours ago
- Pocan, Baldwin Earn NFU Golden Triangle Awards16 hours ago
- Climate crisis is global focus on Friday18 hours ago
- Hillary Clinton – Hillary Clinton way off, again, on Wisconsin voter ID1 day ago
- State Democrats introduce ‘red flag law’ bill, already face stiff opposition from Repu...1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.