LOCAL SEASONAL INFLUENZA SCHEDULE

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, aching muscles and joints, and a sore throat. The influenza season usually runs from November through April with peak time being January or February.

Annual vaccination is recommended for all persons over 6 months of age.

2019 SEASONAL INFLUENZA CLINIC SCHEDULE

Oct. 2 (Wed) 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. New Lisbon City Hall

Oct. 3 (Thurs) 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Necedah Village Hall

Oct. 4 (Fri) 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Wonewoc Village Hall

Oct. 7 (Mon) 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Elroy Family Medical Center-Community Rm.

Oct. 8 (Tues) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Lyndon Station Meal Site

Oct. 9 (Wed) 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Mauston, Juneau County Health Department*

Oct. 10 (Thurs) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Camp Douglas VFW Meal Site

*Note new Juneau County Health Department address: 200 Hickory St., Mauston, WI 53948

If you are unable to attend these clinics, you may call 608 847-9373 for an appointment.

COST: FLU VACCINE $35.00

Bring your Medicare/Medicaid card with you . We will bill them for your flu vaccination.

IF YOU ARE HOMEBOUND AND WOULD LIKE AN INFLUENZA SHOT, PLEASE

CONTACT TINA SULLIVAN, R.N. AT 847-9378.

For more information regarding influenza, go to www.cdc.gov/flu or www.co.juneau.wi.gov under Health Department.

