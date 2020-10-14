LOCAL RETAILER, THE MAUSTON PACKAGE DEPOT, IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS AFTER BEING DECIMATED BY COVID-19
With the impacts of COVID-19 and severely declined sales a result of this and the online shopping trend, the locally owned and operated retail store, The Mauston Package Depot, is going out of business and selling everything. The store sells shipping and printing services as well as packaging supplies, boxes, office & school supplies, toys, greeting cards, gifts, a wide variety of clothes, and much more. When the store closing sale launches regular prices will be discounted up to 50% off.
After establishing their business in Mauston, Tom and Carole Wolff, the owners, were affected badly when the pandemic hit, and along with the trend in online buying it was just too much. “Having moved out of corporate America to fulfill our dream of owning a small business, things were going well, then we moved the Mauston to help care for Carole’s ill mother and decided to start another business here, which was
The Mauston Package Depot” Tom Wolff, said. “We really want to thank our customers for your loyal patronage, and we want you to know that we have truly loved serving you”.
The store is conducting a professionally organized sales event that launches privately on Wednesday, October 21st from 9AM to 7PM, and open to the general public on October 22nd from 9AM to 6PM. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 10AM to 6PM and Sunday 11AM to 4PM. The store is CDC compliant, including sanitization and social distancing to keep customers safe during the sale.
The Mauston Package Depot is selling everything from its store then will be closing it’s doors forever. Everything is to be sold including all fixtures and store equipment. The Mauston Package Depot is located at 620 McEvoy Street, Suite B in Mauston. Sale is being conducted by Retail Sales PRO (www.retailsalespro.
Source: WRJC.com
