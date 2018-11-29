Local Residents Address Mauston City Council About Past Years Flooding
Mauston residents impacted by this past years flooding voiced their concerns to the Mauston City Council on November 27th. Three Locals spoke to the council including Ed Rogers who lives on Maple Drive. Rogers said Maple Drive has a very small culvert that cannot handle water volumes during extreme events. Rogers said his entire block was under water this past summer. He suggested diverting the culvert and cleaning out the ditch near Lions Park to accommodate for potential flood waters. Mayor Brian McGuire said MSA is currently coming up with plans to improve the city’s ability to handle flood waters. Mayor McGuire says they are looking at re-engineering Maple Drive. Scott and Michelle Musiel also addressed the council. They had lost their home after the flooding and are currently trying to fix it up to sell it. They had received funding from FEMA but it will not be enough for the cost of repairs. The Musiels asked if the City could do a buy out with their house. The council discussed how similar buyouts were done in Elroy. City Administrator Randy Reeg said he would reach out to help the Musiels.
Source: WRJC.com
