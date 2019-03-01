Local Regional Semi-Final Boys Basketball Games From Friday 3/1
Mauston 83 West Salem 63
Stratford 57 Adams-Friendship 42
Wisconsin Dells 66 Altoona 48
Hillsboro 55 Alma-Center Lincoln 54
New Lisbon 70 Gilmanton 59 (Cody Haschke 25points)
Bangor 72 Wonewoc-Center 51
Source: WRJC.com
