Local Regional Semi-Final Boys Basketball Games From Friday 3/1

Mauston 83 West Salem 63

Stratford 57 Adams-Friendship 42

Wisconsin Dells 66 Altoona 48

Hillsboro 55 Alma-Center Lincoln 54

New Lisbon 70 Gilmanton 59 (Cody Haschke 25points)

Bangor 72 Wonewoc-Center 51

Source: WRJC.com





