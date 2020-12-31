Local Prep Scores from Wednesday December 30th

Boys Basketball

Richland Center 68 Mauston 45 (Brock Massey 16 Points for Mauston)

Necedah 58 Pittsville 46 (Josiah Hanson 24 Points for Necedah)

Bangor 72 Wausau East 60

Girls Basketball

Royall 75 Mauston 17 (Emma Gruen 25Points for Royall, Elle Horn 11 Points for Mauston)

New Lisbon 47 Iowa-Grant 40

Bangor 49 Shullsburg 42

Adams-Friendship 53 Marathon 43

Wautoma 69 Shawano 60

Tomah 34 Eau Claire Memorial 33

Girls Hockey

Lakeshore Lightning 6 Badger Lightning 1

Source: WRJC.com







