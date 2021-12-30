Local prep scores from Wednesday and Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Royall 54 Potosi 50

Darlington 77 Royall 47

Reedsburg 51 Somerset 48

Reedsburg 49 Merrill 34

Menomonie 58 Tomah 56

Iola-Scandinavia 61 Nekoosa 29

Seneca 58 Hillsboro 40

Herscher (IL) 47 Adams-Friendship 46

Adams-Freindship 40 Clifton Central (IL) 30

Cassville 63 New Lisbon 60

New Lisbon 52 Argyle 50

Wisconsin Dells 73 Somerset 50

Girls Basket ball

Royall 63 Mauston 33

Wisconsin Dells 60 Somerset 54

Wisconsin Dells 58 Ripon 49

Wautoma 54 Tomahawk 29

Wautoma 38 Almond-Bancroft 26

Bangor 57 Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Reedsburg 88 Germantown 79

Boys Hockey

Kenosha 2 Tomah/Sparta 1

River Falls 7 Tomah/Sparta 1

RWD/Mauston 5 River Falls 1

RWD/Mauston 3 Kenosha 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.