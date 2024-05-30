Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 5/30
WIAA Regional Finals
D5
Royall 5 Seneca 4 (8 Innings)
De Soto 12 Cashton 5
Regional Semi-Final Score
D5
Bangor 10 Pepin/Alma 0
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 5/30
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 6:04 PM
-
Royall Walks Off Into Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 6:02 PM
-
Warp, Darlene “Dee” Ida Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2024 at 3:03 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 30, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Brewers end scoreless drought against Cubs starters – Admirals drop AHL Western Conference final opener – Packers continue OTA’s
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 30, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Brookfield police officer okay after being dragged by vehicle, assaulted (BROOKFIELD) A Brookfield police officer is okay after being dragged and assaulted Tuesday evening. Police say the officer tried to arrest a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 30, 2024 at 8:50 AM
UW Regent plans to stay on (MADISON) A UW System Regent whose term has ended is refusing to vacate his position. Bob Atwell was appointed to the Board of Regents by former Republican Governor Scott Walker, and his term expired May 1st. The Journal […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 29, 2024 at 8:19 PM
The Brewers and Cubs go at it again tonight at Am Fam – NFLPA looking to change up the offseason
-
Mile Bluff supports high school graduates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 5:27 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/28
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2024 at 4:17 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.