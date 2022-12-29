Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 12/28

Boys Basketball

Royall 54 Lancaster 46

Darlington 61 Royall 49

River Falls 75 Tomah 34

Tomah 64 Menomonie 61

Wisconsin Dells 79 Ripon 47

Oakfield 61 Westfield 48

Westfield 61 Rio 45

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 54 Weston 41

Reedsburg 50 La Crosse Central 48

Laconia 63 Westfield 36

Shullsburg 47 Bangor 46

Kickapoo 66 Mauston 41

West Salem 65 Adams-Friendship 27

Westby 51 Royall 34

Lodi 58 Wautoma 47

Hillsboro 54 Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic 50

Boys Hockey

Kenosha 2 RWD/Mauston 1

Tomah/Sparta 4 Rice Lake 3

Source: WRJC.com







