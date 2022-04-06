Local Prep Scores from Tuesday night
Softball
Ithaca 10 New Lisbon 6 (K.Steele 2hits for New Lisbon)
Nekoosa 21 Pittsville 10
Tomah 24 Aquinas 0
Wautoma 10 Amherst 6
Bangor 7 Cashton 1 (Monday)
Baseball
Nekoosa 10 Pittsville 2
Wautoma 10 Two Rivers 3
Ithaca 10 New Lisbon 0
Watertown 6 Reedsburg 2
Adams-Friendship 12 Antigo 9 (Monday)
Brookwood 16 Wonewoc-Center 1 (Monday)
Source: WRJC.com
-
