Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4-9
Softball
Tomah 4 La Crosse Logan 1
Wauzeka-Steuben 8 Brookwood 4
Cashton 11 La Farge 1
Adams-Friendship 12 Wautoma 1
Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 4
Nekoosa 25 Mauston 5
Baseball
Reedsburg 16 Baraboo 5
Wisconsin Dells 7 River Valley 4
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 13 Westfield 4
Port Edwards 12 New Lisbon 2
Wauzeka-Steuben 10 Brookwood 9
Weston 16 Kickapoo 2
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonnell 6 Adams-Friendship 2
Mount Horeb 7 Reedsburg 0
Tomah 7 La Crosse Logan 1
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 4 Mauston 1 (Monday)
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 3:09 PM
-
New Lisbon Opens Up Outdoor Track Season with Success
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 3:07 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-10-24
by Bob Hague on April 10, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Miu takes stand in Apple River stabbing trial (HUDSON) On day 7 of his trial, the Minnesota man charged in a fatal stabbing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin two years ago took the stand on Tuesday in Hudson. 54-year-old Nicolae Miu faced […]
-
Mauston Common Council Meeting 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 1:05 AM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-9-24
by Bob Hague on April 9, 2024 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin DHS ends low-cost/no-cost COVID treatment program (MADISON) Wisconsin is ending one of its last COVID health programs. Wisconsin’s Department of Health says the COVID telehealth program will end on Wednesday. The program initially […]
-
Rescheduled Wonewoc NARCAN Training
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 4:19 PM
-
Support the Animals at Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 4:17 PM
-
Marshall, Mary Claire Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 2:40 PM
-
Parlow, Joanne R. Age 69 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2024 at 2:39 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.