Local Prep scores from Tuesday night 12/20

Boys Basketball

Royall 48 Necedah 34 (Carter Uppena 12points to lead Royall)

Bangor 69 Hillsboro 47

New Lisbon 88 Wonewoc-Center 28

Cashton 72 Brookwood 41

Northland Lutheran 65 Nekoosa 62

Adams-Friendship 64 Tomah 52

La Crosse Logan 69 Mauston 52

Girls Basketball

Poynette 60 Mauston 52

Berlin 60 Wautoma 52

Sauk Prairie 56 Wisconsin Dells 53

Kickapoo 57 Weston 16

Reedsburg 52 La Crosse Logan 42

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Tomah/Sparta 0

Source: WRJC.com







