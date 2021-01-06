Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 5th

Boys Basketball

Mauston 62 Reedsburg 58

Westfield 58 Baraboo 49

Wisconsin Dells 65 Sparta 52

Girls Basketball

Bangor 53 Royall 51

Wautoma 43 Berlin 36

Mosinee 77 Nekoosa 24

Onalaska 77 Tomah 51

Boys Hockey

Madison Edgewood 8 RWD/Mauston 2

Tomah/Sparta 7 Holmen/Aquinas 2

Source: WRJC.com







