Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 26th

Boys Basketball

Necedah 78 New Lisbon 60

Cashton 65 Hillsboro 22

Royall 63 Wonewoc-Center 32

Bangor 94 Brookwood 34

Eau Claire Memorial 80 Tomah 75

Montello 55 Nekoosa 50

Girls Basketball

Royall 74 La Crosse Logan 39 (Emma Gruen 33 points for Royall)

Adams-Friendship 50 Nekoosa 25

Wautoma 52 Mauston 27

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 3 Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Source: WRJC.com







