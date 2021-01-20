Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 19th

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Logan 64 Mauston 56 (Adon Saylor 19points for Mauston)

Necedah 86 Brookwood 26 (Stephen Daly 21points for Necedah)

Baraboo 61 Nekoosa 39

Adams-Friendship 72 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 54

Royall 56 Ithaca 44

La Farge 69 Wonewoc-Center 53

Milton 74 Reedsburg 38

Amherst 45 Westfield 24

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 61 Tomah 55

Westfield 61 Ripon 48

Royall 62 Hillsboro 26 (Emma Gruen 12 Points Molly Olson and Maddi Wainwright 10points for Royall)

Weston 51 Ithaca 43

Viroqua 61 Mauston 38

New Lisbon 52 Necedah 26

Reedsburg 78 Sauk Prairie 43

Bangor 59 Sparta 55

Oshkosh Lourdes 38 Wautoma 35

Wonewoc-Center 65 Brookwood 47

Boys Hockey

Stevens Point 3 RWD/Mauston 2

Girls Hockey

Fond Du Lac Warbirds 4 Badger Lightning 2

Hayward 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 1

Source: WRJC.com







