Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 17

Girls Basketball

Royall 63 Hillsboro 53

Seneca 39 Weston 27

Bangor 49 Wonewoc-Center 30

Brookwood 59 New Lisbon 33

Cashton 55 Necedah 31

Westfield 62 Tomah 41

Reedsburg 73 Mount Horeb 41

Wautoma 57 Ripon 43

Platteville 61 Wisconsin Dells 52

Boys Basketball

Mauston 41 Reedsburg 38 (Dylan Hanks 14points to lead Mauston)

Wisconsin Dells 83 Baraboo 67

Hillsboro 73 La Farge 42 (Ben Koopman 13points to lead Hillsboro)

Wautoma 82 Lourdes Academy 60

Boys Hockey

La Crescent (MN) 4 Tomah/Sparta 3

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 3 Wisconsin Valley Union 1

