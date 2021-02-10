Local Prep Scores from Tuesday February 9th

WIAA Girls Regional Quarterfinal Scores

Division 5

Weston 74 New Lisbon 68

Wonewoc-Center 37 Ithaca 27

Division 4

Montello 77 Brookwood 41

Division 3

Omro defeated Nekoosa who was forced to forfeit due to COVID issues

Wautoma 59 Weyauwega-Freemont 37

Division 2

Tomah 50 La Crosse Logan 36

Regular Season Boys Basketball

Bangor 100 Wonewoc-Center 25

Girls Hockey Sectional Semi-Final

Eau Claire 3 Black River Falls/Tomah 1

Source: WRJC.com







