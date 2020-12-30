Local Prep Scores from Tuesday December 29th

Boys Basketball

Holmen 62 Mauston 40

Wisconsin Dells 56 Westfield 45

Adams-Friendship 59 Amherst 53

Fennimore 71 Hillsboro 43

Darlington 69 Royall 26

Tomah 51 Menomonie 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51 Bangor 48

Girls Basketball

Reedsburg 58 Watertown 37

La Farge 64 Weston 39

Wrestling

Tomah 54 Sparta 24

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.