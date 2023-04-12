Local Prep Scores from Tuesday April 11th

Baseball

Holmen 7 Mauston 4

Adams-Friendship 6 Tomah 4

Reedsburg 4 Beaver Dam 3

Westfield 13 Wisconsin Heights 8

Wautoma 12 Richland Center 5

Softball

Tomah 9 Holmen 4

Onalaska Luther 7 Bangor 2

Westfield 11 Nekoosa 10

North Crawford 19 Weston 0

Beaver Dam 9 Reedsburg 0

Girls Soccer

Aquinas 3 Tomah 1

Adams-Friendship 12 Wautoma 0

Source: WRJC.com







