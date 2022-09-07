Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/6

Boys Soccer

River Valley 4 Mauston 1 (Martin Wolf 1 goal for Mauston Reece Gray 12 Saves)

Tomah 1 La Crosse Central 1

Volleyball

Reedsburg 2 Park View 0

Reedsburg 2 Fall River 0

Reedsburg 2 Baraboo 1 (McKenna Oetzman 26assists 11aces in quadrangular)

La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 1

Kickapoo 3 Weston 0

Girls Tennis

Mauston 6 Black River Falls 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.