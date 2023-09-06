Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/5

Volleyball

Royall 3 Hillsboro 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 Cashton 0

Reedsburg 3 Mauston 0 (McKenna Oetzman 21assists 6aces for Reedsburg)

Central 3 Tomah 1

Brookwood 3 Bangor 0 (Kylie Powell 22assists for Brookwood)

Necedah 3 New Lisbon 1

Boys Soccer

Tomah 4 La Crosse Logan 1

Girls Tennis

Mauston matched up against Black River Falls at home Tuesday and won 7-0.

1 singles Alydia Barrix: 6-0, 6-1

2 singles Brooke Braunschweig: 6-2, 6-0

3 singles Natalie Anderson: 6-1, 6-1

4 singles Kayla Pederson: 6-3, 6-4

1 doubles Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia: 6-4, 6-2

2 doubles Abbie Morris and Katelyn Browne: 6-1, 6-2

3 doubles Faith Bilski and Riley Willey: 6-1, 6-2

Source: WRJC.com







