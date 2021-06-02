Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 6/1

Softball

Royall 8 Brookwood 4

Wonewoc-Center 8 Bangor 6

Hillsboro 14 Necedah 2

Sauk Prairie 7 Reedsburg 6

Black River Falls 8 Nekoosa 5

Tomah 4 Holmen 3

Westfield 15 Markesan 5

Baseball

Adams-Friendship 3 Mauston 2

Royall 11 Brookwood 2 (Nate Vieth got the win on the mound and went 2-4 with a triple)

Bangor 3 Hillsboro 1

Bangor 11 Hillsboro 1

Wonewoc-Center 7 Necedah 5

Necedah 6 Wonewoc-Center 5

Cashton 14 New Lisbon 0

Tomah 11 Sparta 6

Tomahawk 8 Nekoosa 7

Sauk Prairie 5 Reedsburg 4

Wisconsin Dells 16 Cambride 0

Poynette 5 Westfield 4

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg 4 Baraboo 1

Regis/McDonell 7 Adams-Friendship 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.