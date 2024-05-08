Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/7
Baseball
Mauston 10 Westfield 0
Royall 6 Brookwood 0 (Trey Wildes 6 Shutout innings on the mound)
Seneca 3 Weston 1
Cashton 7 New Lisbon 5 (Brett Flietner Homerun for New Lisbon)
Softball
Tomah 19 Sparta 0
Cashton 7 New Lisbon 0
Girls Soccer
Adams-Friendship 9 Wautoma 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
City of Mauston looking for Someone to Fill 2nd Aldermanic Position
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 5:14 PM
-
Health Fair Coming to MBMC -Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 4:08 PM
-
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 2:41 PM
-
Mauston Hammers Westfield before Storms Hammer Woodside with Rain
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 2:34 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 8, 2024 at 1:48 PM
Man who stabs and carjacks Uber driver arrested in Racine County (RACINE) A 22-year-old Chicago man is accused of stabbing an Uber driver and taking off with his car. The Uber driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Racine County deputies spotted […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM
Willy Adames calls his shot in Brewers come-from-behind win.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 8, 2024 at 8:02 AM
Biden in Racine today, Harris to Milwaukee next week (UNDATED) President Joe Biden returns to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant at noon. The Journal Sentinel reports that […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 7, 2024 at 6:25 PM
Big Ten Women’s basketball home & away opponents are set – Brewers look to end 3-game slide
-
Report: Traffic deaths surge in Milwaukee County while falling elsewhere
by bhague@wrn.com on May 7, 2024 at 5:28 PM
Bob Hague talks with Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Mark Sommerhauser about a new report that finds among Black Residents, Milwaukee County’s vehicle fatality rate is high compared to Wisconsin’s other 71 counties, as well as to […]
