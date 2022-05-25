Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 5/24

WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores from Tuesday

Division 1

Tomah 6 Madison East 0

Division 2

Mount Horeb 4 Wisconsin Dells 0

Reedsburg 9 Sauk Prairie 5

Division 3

Wautoma 10 Adams-Friendship 2

Division 4

Bangor 9 Brookwood 0

Onalaska Luther 8 Cashton 1

Westfield 12 New Lisbon 2

Auburndale 9 Necedah 3

Division 5

Hillsboro 18 De Soto 4

Alma-Center Lincoln 9 Alma/Pepin 7

WR Assumption 15 Royall 0

Wild Rose 5 Wonewoc-Center 4

Regular Season Baseball Scores

Mauston 13 Richland Center 1

Adams-Friendship 3 Stratford 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.