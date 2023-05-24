Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/23

WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball

Division 5

Hillsboro 10 Royall 0

Brookwood 11 La Farge 1

De Soto 5 Wonewoc-Center 4

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 7 Cashton 1

Auburndale 15 Necedah 1

Division 3

Westby 4 Westfield 0

Prairie Du Chien 7 Adams-Friendship 3

Campbellsport 9 Wautoma 8

Division 2

Reedsburg 4 Portage 1

Wisconsin Dells 11 Baraboo 7

Girls Soccer (regular season)

Tomah 2 Sparta 0

Adams-Friendship 4 Arcadia 0

Madison Edgewood 8 Reedsburg 0

Regis/McDonell 8 Mauston 1

Baseball (regular season)

Portage 1 Mauston 0

Blair-Taylor 14 Brookwood 10

Reedsburg 4 Onalaska 1

Westby 8 Cashton 6

Wisconsin Dells 2 Wautoma 1

Viroqua 6 Royall 2

Source: WRJC.com







