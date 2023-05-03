Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/2

Baseball

Mauston 2 Wisconsin Dells 1

Bangor 11 Hillsboro 1

New Lisbon 9 Brookwood 8

Westfield 12 Nekoosa 6

Royall 18 Wonewoc-Center 0

Softball

Hillsboro 6 Bangor 2 (Lily Von Falkenstein & Michelyn Hanson each with HR for Hillsboro)

Tomah 11 Arcadia 0

Brookwood 22 New Lisbon 11

Wautoma 14 Westfield 8

Wonewoc-Center defeated Royall (Stacie Kopenhafer Home Run)

Soccer

Reedsburg 2 Portage/Poynette 2

Source: WRJC.com







