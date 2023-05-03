Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/2
Baseball
Mauston 2 Wisconsin Dells 1
Bangor 11 Hillsboro 1
New Lisbon 9 Brookwood 8
Westfield 12 Nekoosa 6
Royall 18 Wonewoc-Center 0
Softball
Hillsboro 6 Bangor 2 (Lily Von Falkenstein & Michelyn Hanson each with HR for Hillsboro)
Tomah 11 Arcadia 0
Brookwood 22 New Lisbon 11
Wautoma 14 Westfield 8
Wonewoc-Center defeated Royall (Stacie Kopenhafer Home Run)
Soccer
Reedsburg 2 Portage/Poynette 2
Source: WRJC.com
-
Republican bill to aid local governments comes with strings attached. Here's what you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM
The legislation on local government funding contains many policies that would apply to communities across the state.
-
Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM
-
It takes a village: How collaboration helped a small northern Wisconsin city add crucial...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM
Langlade County, where Antigo is located, is a child care desert: an area either without child care or where there's fewer than one slot per three children.
-
GOP Speaker Vos urges University of Wisconsin System to eliminate campus diversity offices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hinted at potential budget cuts if the UW System fails to make a good-faith effort on his request.
-
Mauston at WI Dells (Baseball) Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/2
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 3:03 PM
-
Should Wisconsin fund child care like it does roads? Here are some solutions to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM
Industry experts and child care providers say effectively addressing needs will require the efforts of government, employers and families.
-
Ron Johnson calls for GOP Senate support on McCarthy debt limit bill with default looming
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday called a House Republican bill to cut spending and raise the country's debt ceiling "eminently reasonable."
-
Gov. Tony Evers taps former Kenosha County exec, UW-Green Bay student to UW Board of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Eleven of Gov. Evers' 13 appointees to the board are unconfirmed, several of whom have been serving for thee years without legislative approval.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.