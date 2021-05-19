Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/19

Softball

Royall 15 New Lisbon 8

Wautoma 13 Adams-Friendship 3

Wisconsin Dells 10 Nekoosa 6

Baseball

Adams-Friendship 10 Nekoosa 0

Mauston 4 Wautoma 3

DeForest 12 Reedsburg 0

Girls Soccer

Adams-Friendship 12 Melrose Mindoro 2

La Crosse Central 4 Tomah 4

Source: WRJC.com







