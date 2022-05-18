Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/17
Baseball
De Soto 4 Cashton 3
Wautoma 8 Mauston 3
Wisconsin Dells 11 Nekoosa 1
Westfield 11 Adams-Friendship 1
Softball
Tomah 19 Sparta 0 (Tomah Clinches Outright MVC Championship)
Hillsboro 13 Necedah 3 (Lily Von Falkenstein 3×4 HR 3RBI)
Wautoma 2 Iola-Scandinavia 1
New Lisbon 13 Royall 10 (Monday)
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/17
by WRJC WebMaster on May 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM
-
2022 Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Results for Track & Field
by WRJC WebMaster on May 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM
-
Flowers bloom at Green Bay Botanical Garden
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Flowers bloom at the Green Bay Botanical Garden on May 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
-
Republicans head into their state party convention still consumed with the 2020 election....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM
Republicans launched the Gableman election investigation a year ago hoping to put the issue to rest within a few months. It didn't work.
-
UW study finds elimination of air pollution could save more than 53,000 lives each year...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM
The study finds immediate public health benefits would flow from the decarbonizing of energy needed to address long-term climate change.
-
Tommy Thompson questions the new UW-Madison hire, hopes she doesn't bring 'a California...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM
Tommy Thompson said he was "disconcerted" by the board bypassing UW-Madison's provost but said Wisconsin should support the new chancellor.
-
Developer cancels $200 million warehouse in Lawrence, suspected to be for Amazon, months...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM
The plan to build a 2.9 million-square-foot, five-story warehouse sparked debate among residents about traffic, noise and the mystery tenant.
-
A lack of mental health options is a problem when your community — like in Buffalo —...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM
The weekend's hate crimes emphasize the need for crisis centers for people of color, and the need for more accountability among white people.
-
Cowboys, Patriots most expensive tickets on Packers schedule according to our survey of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM
The price of Cowboys tickets is to be expected. The price of Patriots tickets is less obvious, but logical.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.