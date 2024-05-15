Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/14

Baseball

Mauston 7 Wisconsin Dells 0

Wautoma 12 Westfield 11

Reedsburg 3 McFarland 1 (Reedsburg clinches Badger Share Conference Title)

La Crosse Aquinas 8 Tomah 0

Weston 15 La Farge 6

Bangor 10 Hillsboro 0

Softball

Hillsboro 11 Bangor 0 (Maddie Herritz 2×4 Double)

Necedah 16 Mauston 0 (Lydia Rattunde 2×2 2RBI’s)

Wisconsin Dells 9 Nekoosa 0

Reedsburg 3 Portage 0

La Crosse Aquinas 6 Tomah 5

Brookwood 13 La Farge 0

Girls Soccer

Stoughton 6 Reedsburg 1

Melrose-Mindoro 2 Mauston 0

Tomah 9 La Crosse Logan 0

Track & Field Results

Mauston boys won 2024 SCC Conference meet. Eli Hallwood broke a 40 year old conference championship record in the pole vault with a vault of 14-1.

The Mauston girls finished in 4th place.

Source: WRJC.com







