Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/9

Baseball Scores

Hillsboro 12 Necedah 0 (Nick Stekel Pitches 5 Inning No-Hitter)

Westfield 7 Mauston 6

Adams-Friendship 1 Wautoma 0

La Farge 8 Wonewoc-Center 3

Reedsburg 4 Baraboo 3

Softball Scores

Westfield defeated Mauston

Wautoma 7 Adams-Friendship 4

Nekoosa 8 Wisconsin Dells 2

Riverdale 11 Royall 1

Cashton 15 North Crawford 5

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg 5 Mauston 0

Assumption 6 Adams-Friendship 0

Source: WRJC.com





