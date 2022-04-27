Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/26

Softball

Wonewoc-Center 14 Royall 1

Tomah 11 Onalaska 1

Reedsburg 11 Portage 3

Baseball

Adams-Friendship 5 Mauston 1

Wautoma 4 Nekoosa 0

Wisconsin Dells 7 Westfield 4

Royall 12 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Nate Vieth 2-3 with a double Parker Friedl Winning Pitcher)

Tomah 12 West Salem 11

Onalaska Luther 10 Brookwood 5

Source: WRJC.com







