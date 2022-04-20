Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/19

Softball

Hillsboro 20 Brookwood 18 (Michelyn Hanson 2-2 2 home runs 4 RBI’s for Hillsboro)

Bangor 11 Wonewoc-Center 2

Tomah 10 La Crosse Logan 4

Baseball

Wisconsin Dells 8 Mauston 1

Wautoma 5 Adams-Friendship 4

Westfield 8 Nekoosa 4

Bangor 22 Wonewoc-Center 1

Hillsboro 5 Brookwood 3 (Kasen Bloor 6 shutout innings for Hillsboro)

Source: WRJC.com







