Local prep scores from Tuesday 4/13
Baseball
Wautoma 8 Waupun 6
Amherst 23 Westfield 4
Wauzeka-Steuben 12 Brookwood 1
Beaver Dam 3 Reedsburg 0
Wisconsin Dells 14 River Valley 4
Softball
Cashton 30 North Crawford 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers whether to allow absentee ballot drop boxes this fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM
The state Supreme Court weighed Wednesday whether to let voters use absentee ballot drop boxes in this fall's races for governor and U.S. senator.
-
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Schabusiness declared competent to stand trial, but second mental health exam ordered in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Taylor Schabusiness faces homicide and two lesser charges in February killing of Shad Thyrion. But will mental health keep her from standing trial?
-
Fact check: GOP candidate Kleefisch says "As your Lieutenant Governor…I cut your taxes."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM
GOP candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch says "As your Lieutenant Governor…I cut your taxes."
-
YouTube account linked to NYC subway shooting suspect includes video relating to mass...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM
A YouTube channel that features videos appearing to be from a suspect in the New York City subway shooting includes a video about the MolsonCoors shooting.
-
Democratic U.S. Senate contender Alex Lasry vows to 'bring more jobs and investment back...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM
Democratic senate candidates are focusing on rural issues and areas as they try to reverse the party's fortunes in a key part of Wisconsin.
-
Potential for heavy rain, hail in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Fox Cities as afternoon...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM
The strongest storms, with the chance for winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail, are most likely to happen near Sheboygan and Fond du Lac.
-
Gableman accuses two judges of dragging out cases over the Republican election review
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice conducting the review also alleged two Republicans on the state Elections Commission are effectively Democrats.
-
Michael Gableman, leader of the GOP's review of the 2020 vote, disparages state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The chairwoman of Elections Commission called Gableman's comments disgusting and said he needs to issue an apology to elections director Meagan Wolfe.
