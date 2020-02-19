Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/18

Boy Basketball

Mauston 74 Richland Center 57

Pittsville 53 Westfield 51

Wild Rose 54 Nekoosa 31

Tomah 70 La Crosse Aquinas 43

Cashton 65 Seneca 63

Girls Basketball

Cashton 53 Royall 41

Necedah 51 Wonewoc-Center 20

Stratford 63 Nekoosa 48

Eau Claire North 58 Tomah 33

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 1 Monroe 0 (Regional)

Middleton 7 Tomah/Sparta 2 (Regional)

Boys Wrestling

Fennimore 69 Royall 12 (Team Sectional Semi-Final)

Source: WRJC.com





