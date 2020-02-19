Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/18
Boy Basketball
Mauston 74 Richland Center 57
Pittsville 53 Westfield 51
Wild Rose 54 Nekoosa 31
Tomah 70 La Crosse Aquinas 43
Cashton 65 Seneca 63
Girls Basketball
Cashton 53 Royall 41
Necedah 51 Wonewoc-Center 20
Stratford 63 Nekoosa 48
Eau Claire North 58 Tomah 33
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 1 Monroe 0 (Regional)
Middleton 7 Tomah/Sparta 2 (Regional)
Boys Wrestling
Fennimore 69 Royall 12 (Team Sectional Semi-Final)
Source: WRJC.com
