Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/6

Boys Basketball

Cashton 63 Hillsboro 60

Mauston 58 Adams-Friendship 33 (Brock Massey 21points for Mauston)

Wautoma 70 Wisconsin Dells 58

Westfield 55 Nekoosa 49

Pecatonica 44 Weston 42

Reedsburg 59 Madison Edgewood 48

Necedah 44 Brookwood 39

Royall 83 Wonewoc-Center 27 (Savon Wainwright 15points for Royall)

Holmen 78 Tomah 63

Girls Basketball

Mauston 65 River Valley 22 (Kylie Heller 26points 8 Rebounds for Mauston)

Nekoosa 44 Port Edwards 39

Wisconsin Dells 63 Sauk Prairie 42

Holmen 52 Tomah 28

Cashton 44 Kickapoo 39

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Baraboo/Portage 1 (Mauston’s Trey Lariden 2 goals)

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 6 Viroqua 5

Source: WRJC.com







