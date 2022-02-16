Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/15

Round 1 Division 1 Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Baraboo/Portage 2 (Brady Baldwin 1 Goal 2 assists for the Cheavers)

Superior 4 Tomah/Sparta 0

Boys Basketball

Black River Falls 65 Mauston 60

Onalaska 66 Tomah 55

Alma-Center Lincoln 57 Brookwood 44

Reedsburg 62 Baraboo 54

West Salem 72 Wisconsin Dells 55

Necedah 71 Wonewoc-Center 35

Wauzeka-Steuben 82 Weston 37

Girls Basketball

Royall 63 Brookwood 39 (Cailey Simons 18pts to lead Royall)

New Lisbon 52 Necedah 33

Poynette 84 Mauston 19

Bangor 63 Cashton 37

Hillsboro 46 Wonewoc-Center 38

Onalaska 67 Tomah 54

Westfield 60 Marathon 32

Source: WRJC.com







