Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/14

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 64 Westfield 56 OT

Aquinas 61 Adams-Friendship 45

Amherst 84 Nekoosa 29

Mauston 48 Viroqua 31

Seneca 75 Weston 42

Onalaska 67 Tomah 23

West Salem 93 Wisconsin Dells 49

Girls Basketball

Royall 70 Necedah 18 (Marah Gruen & Cailey Simons each with 26 for Royall)

Hillsboro 71 New Lisbon 57

Cashton 49 Wonewoc-Center 42

Onalaska 47 Tomah 28

Bangor 57 Brookwood 22

WIAA Division 1 Wrestling Sectionals

Reedsburg 57 Sun Prairie 19

Reedsburg 48 Stoughton 27 (Reedsburg advances to State)

WIAA Division 1 Boys Hockey Regionals

RWD/Mauston 7 Holmen/Aquinas Avalanche 3

Wisconsin Rapids 6 Tomah/Sparta 0

Source: WRJC.com







