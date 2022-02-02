Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/1

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 67 Mauston 52 (B.Massey 19pts to lead Mauston)

Wautoma 63 Adams-Friendship 55

Nekoosa 67 Westfield 52

Monroe 61 Reedsburg 50

Onalaska 55 Tomah 49

Ithaca 72 Weston 36

Girls Basketball

Royall 78 New Lisbon 40 (M.Gruen 24pts to lead Royall)

Bangor 50 Hillsboro 45

Cashton 57 Brookwood 38

Osseo-Fairchild 71 Tomah 45

Poynette 53 Adams-Friendship 38

Reedsburg 83 Dodgeville 35

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 3 Sauk Prairie 2

Tomah/Sparta 4 Viroqua 0

Girls Hockey

Warbirds 6 Badger Lightning 1

Source: WRJC.com







