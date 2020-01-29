Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/28
Boys Basketball
Reedsburg 58 Mauston 48
Westfield 48 Wild Rose 47
Black River Falls 74 Nekoosa 52
Tomah 73 Adams-Friendship 34
Bangor 67 Royall 40
Cashton 63 New Lisbon 51
Necedah 76 Wonewoc-Center 67 (Jaron Murphy 39points for Necedah)
Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 44
Girls Basketball
Hillsboro 41 Kickapoo 30
Sparta 66 Mauston 13
Adams-Friendship 42 Tomah 28
Nekoosa 41 Westfield 32
DeForest 56 Reedsburg 55
Cashton 51 La Farge 41
Wonewoc-Center 62 Weston 36
Boys Hockey
McFarland 4 RWD/Mauston 3
Girls Hockey
Stoughton Co-op 5 Badger Lightning 1
Black River Falls/Tomah 1 Marshfield Co-op 0
Wrestling
Markesan 42 Adams-Friendship 36
G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 40 Tomah 16
Source: WRJC.com
