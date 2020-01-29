Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/28

Boys Basketball

Reedsburg 58 Mauston 48

Westfield 48 Wild Rose 47

Black River Falls 74 Nekoosa 52

Tomah 73 Adams-Friendship 34

Bangor 67 Royall 40

Cashton 63 New Lisbon 51

Necedah 76 Wonewoc-Center 67 (Jaron Murphy 39points for Necedah)

Hillsboro 69 Brookwood 44

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 41 Kickapoo 30

Sparta 66 Mauston 13

Adams-Friendship 42 Tomah 28

Nekoosa 41 Westfield 32

DeForest 56 Reedsburg 55

Cashton 51 La Farge 41

Wonewoc-Center 62 Weston 36

Boys Hockey

McFarland 4 RWD/Mauston 3

Girls Hockey

Stoughton Co-op 5 Badger Lightning 1

Black River Falls/Tomah 1 Marshfield Co-op 0

Wrestling

Markesan 42 Adams-Friendship 36

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 40 Tomah 16

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.