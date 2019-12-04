Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/3

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 48 Mauston 45

Iola-Scandinavia 66 Adams-Friendship 25

Wisconsin Dells 74 Columbus 55

Necedah 60 Seneca 39

Westfield 81 Montello 34

Wautoma 79 Princeton/Green Lake 53

Reedsburg 65 Madison Edgewood 54

Tomah 75 Onalaska Luther 37

Alma-Center Lincoln 71 Brookwood 43

Girls basketball

New Lisbon 66 Mauston 41 (NL –Delgado 23points M-Dominguez 13points)

Reedsburg 78 Wisconsin Dells 48

Iola-Scandinavia 54 Adams-Friendship 34

Stratford 51 Tomah 45

Onalaska Luther 60 Cashton 50

Boys Hockey

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston 4 Tomah/Sparta 4

Girls Hockey

Metro Lynx 10 Badger Lightning 0

Source: WRJC.com





