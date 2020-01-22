Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/23
Boys Basketball
Mauston 64 Black River Falls 40 (Cade Hall 26points for Mauston)
Wisconsin Dells 65 Reedsburg 51
West Salem 50 Adams-Friendship 37
Athens 56 Nekoosa 44
La Crosse Central 88 Tomah 49
Girls Basketball
Necedah 54 New Lisbon 38
Bangor 54 Cashton 35
Viroqua 46 Mauston 29
Westfield 48 Pardeeville 43
Wild Rose 48 Nekoosa 43
La Crosse Central 61 Tomah 17
Boys Hockey
Beaver Dam 4 RWD/Mauston 3
Girls Hockey
Rock County 7 Badger Lightning 3 (Mallory Ruhland of Royall 3rd Period goal for Badger Lightning)
Black River Falls/Tomah 3 Hayward 2
Source: WRJC.com
