Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/17

Boys basketball

Mauston 64 Sparta 56 (Cade Hall 26points Gage Kobylski 12points Kraig Armstrong 9points)

Necedah 76 Weston 28 Necedah @ Weston Box Score

Pittsville 46 Nekoosa 39

Omro 62 Adams-Friendship 55

Reedsburg 72 Beaver Dam 68

Wisconsin Dells 67 Richland Center 51

Kickapoo 66 Wonewoc-Center 49

Westby 70 Hillsboro 47

Girls Basketball

Royall 56 Wonewoc-Center 40 (Madeline Wainwright 14points)

Wisconsin Dells 46 Portage 32

Reedsburg 60 Wisconsin Rapids 58

La Crosse Logan 51 Tomah 40

Bangor 89 New Lisbon 34

Cashton 65 Hillsboro 51

Girls Hockey

Onalaska 9 Badger Lightning 3

Boys Hockey

Onalaska 9 Tomah/Sparta 2

Source: WRJC.com





