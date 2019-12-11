Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/10

Boys Basketball

River Valley 64 Mauston 51

Bangor 75 Brookwood 41

Necedah 87 New Lisbon 57

Royall 60 Wonewoc-Center 43

Hillsboro 59 Cashton 56

Tomah 86 Wisconsin Rapids 58

Girls Basketball

Wautoma 49 Mauston 20

Lake Mills 54 Wisconsin Dells 38

Westfield 38 Nekoosa 32

Necedah 52 Richland Center 47

Deforest 67 Reedsburg 49

Boys hockey

Baraboo/Portage 4 Tomah Sparta 3

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls/Tomah 2 Viroqua 1

Source: WRJC.com





